(Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA posted net income that beat analyst estimates, with corporate and investment banking helping the French lender bring forward a key profit target.

Shares of the Paris-based bank rose as much as 4.2% after saying it expects to reach annual adjusted profit of €6 billion ($6.4 billion) in 2024, a year ahead of schedule. Net income of €1.9 billion for the first quarter came in well ahead of the €1.5 billion analysts had estimated.

“The financial ambitions of our medium-term plan should be achieved a year ahead of schedule,” Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac said in a statement Friday.

Credit Agricole saw revenue at its large customers unit, which houses the advisory and securities unit as well as the business lending to companies, rise more than 10% to a record, as its traders avoided the steep declines that hit peers such as BNP Paribas SA. The bank has also been supported in recent quarters by Brassac’s efforts to increase the lender’s footprint in interest-rate sensitive Italy.

Revenue from lending continued to see a boost from official interest rate hikes, with the international retail unit posting a gain of 9% from a year earlier. The increase was less pronounced at the French retail unit LCL, which saw its revenue gain 2%. That’s because local lending rules have made it hard for French banks to pass on higher interest rates to their customers, even as their cost of funding jumped.

“Once rates are going to be stabilized, we are going to catch up with the normal spread between the average cost of the customer resources and the average yield of the customer assets,” deputy CEO Jerome Grivet said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Friday.

Grivet said he expects the European Central Bank to start cutting rates in June, and sees three cuts in 2024, and potentially three additional ones in 2025.

Provisions increased 7% to €400 million, but remained below analysts’ estimates.

Credit Agricole’s fixed-income, commodities and currencies traders, who broadly outperformed their peers throughout 2023, saw underlying revenue decline 3%. That compares with a 20% slump at local rival BNP Paribas and a 3.4% drop on average at the biggest Wall Street peers.

Credit Agricole’s asset manager Amundi SA, which reported its earnings separately last month, saw assets under management hit a record €2.1 trillion after posting inflows that cruised past analyst expectations in the first quarter.

