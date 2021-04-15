(Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA raised its bid for the Italian lender Credito Valtellinese SpA, signaling that the French bank is determined to win over investors who’d rejected its previous offer.

Credit Agricole boosted its offer to 12.20 euros a share from 10.50 euros, according to a statement late Wednesday. The new bid values Creval at about 856 million euros ($1.03 billion). Credit Agricole said that if it wins over investors holding 90% of the shares, it will pay an additional 0.30 euros a share.

The French bank in November offered to buy Creval for about 737 million euros to build on its already extensive business in Italy and strengthen its position in the wealthy north. Euro-area regulators are seeking to foster more merger and acquisition activity in the region, which is suffering from a fragmented banking market and the effects of long-term low interest rates.

Wednesday’s sweetened offer followed requests by several shareholders, including the French tycoon Denis Dumont, Creval’s second-biggest investor, for a higher price. While the initial offer represented a 21% premium on the last closing price, the shares subsequently risen much higher. The stock closed at 12.34 euros in Milan on Wednesday before the revised bid was made.

Creval’s board has also said the initial offer was too low, while executives at the French bank had repeatedly said their offer was fair and that they didn’t intend to increase it.

Credit Agricole’s businesses in Italy include retail, corporate and investment banking. It has expanded with acquisitions in asset management and retail banking. A successful bid for Creval would double its market share in Lombardy, and consolidate its role as the sixth-biggest retail bank in Italy, with 3 million clients.

Dumont first became a shareholder of the the Italian lender in 2017 and a year later subscribed to a capital increase for a 5% stake. A supporter of Creval’s management, Dumont has criticized the handling of the takeover approach through Credit Agricole’s Italian unit. Credit Agricole Italy has lashed out at Creval on several occasions, including for rejecting the previous bid as too low, which it said was based on “considerably wide” and “potentially misleading” valuations.

The public offer is due to run through April 21.

