(Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA increased the bonus pool for key staff in its corporate and investment bank by about 10%, according to people familiar with the matter, joining peers in raising compensation to retain talent.

The increase -- after a roughly flat pool for 2020 because of the pandemic -- reflects a mixed results at the unit, where dealmakers saw revenue gains while trading was hit by a drop in buying and selling of fixed-income securities.

Bonuses for 2021 were presented to employees earlier this month, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss internal information. A spokesperson for Credit Agricole declined to comment.

While Credit Agricole’s investment bank contributes a relatively small share to overall revenue, competition for talent has been increasing across the industry, forcing lenders to pay up. Deutsche Bank AG raised bonuses 13% across the bank after its best year in a decade. Dealmakers at Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received bonus jumps of as much as 30%, 40% or even 50%.

UBS Group AG boosted its overall pool by 10%, though traders saw a drop after the bank was hit by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management. At Credit Suisse Group AG, the pool was down by almost a third after the twin hits from Archegos and Greensill Capital. The lender cushioned some of that through an additional long-term award.

