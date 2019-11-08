(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Credit Agricole SA benefited from record inflows at its asset-management unit and higher revenue at the investment bank in the first quarter since Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac unveiled his new targets.

Revenue in the three months through September rose 4.8% from a year earlier and net income jumped 8.9%, Credit Agricole said Friday. The large customers division, which houses the trading operations, led the gains with higher underlying revenue from capital markets and investment banking, even as commercial banking income slumped.

Brassac, whose firm is the top performing of the large bank stocks in Europe this year, is betting on corporate banking and asset management for growth as rivals struggle in an extended era of low or negative interest rates and rising capital requirements. The CEO in June pledged to boost net income by more than 600 million euros ($663 million) over three years and drive down costs, after meeting previous key targets ahead of schedule.

Credit Agricole reported third-quarter earnings before the start of regular trading in Paris. The bank’s shares have risen 33% this year, beating all large rivals in Europe.

Operating expenses rose 0.9% from a year earlier, to 3.03 billion euros, and the cost-income ratio improved to 60.1%, from 62.4%.

Credit Agricole is less dependent than rivals BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA on volatile trading, and has been able to turn to acquisitions to support growth, including at its giant asset manager Amundi SA.

Amundi attracted almost 43 billion euros in new client money last quarter, the most since it went public in 2015. Revenue in Credit Agricole’s asset-gathering business rose 3.8% in the quarter.

Amundi has grown into Europe’s largest asset manager, with almost 1.6 trillion euros under management, helped by deals such as the purchase of Pioneer Investments from UniCredit SpA in 2017.

Brassac has reorganized the bank’s structure and sold less-strategic holdings over the past four years while pledging to secure more partnerships with other companies. In April, Credit Agricole agreed to take over Banco Santander SA’s main custody and asset-servicing activities to scale up in a business dominated by U.S. firms.

