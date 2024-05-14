(Bloomberg) -- A top Credit Agricole SA executive said consolidation in European finance makes sense mainly for corporate and investment banks, as long as the region doesn’t have a unified market for retail banking services.

“We need bigger and more powerful banks” in Europe, though “not necessarily” retail banks, Jerome Grivet, deputy chief executive officer at Credit Agricole, said at Bloomberg’s Future of Finance event in Paris on Tuesday. There’s no point trying to merge, say, a French and an Italian retail bank because there’s no unified market for such banking services, he said.

Grivet’s comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron indicated he would be open to seeing a major French lender being taken over by a European Union rival in order to spur deeper financial integration. France is home to several of the biggest banks in the euro area, including Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA.

Grivet said he wasn’t commenting on any specific situation. Macron, speaking in an interview this week, was responding to a question whether he would be open to a hypothetical takeover of SocGen by Spain’s largest lender, Banco Santander SA. Santander is largely a retail and commercial bank with a relatively small securities unit.

In addition to the lack of banking consolidation, Grivet said regulation in Europe had also focused largely on boosting lenders’ “robustness” rather than their competitiveness.

