(Bloomberg) -- Fears about companies struggling to pay their bills have dissipated as investors grow increasingly hopeful that central banks will start cutting rates next year.

The extra yield over Treasuries that investors demand for buying US corporate bonds fell to around its lowest average level since January 2022, according to Bloomberg index spread data. Global junk bond yields are about the lowest since February. In the US, an index of returns for CCC rated debt, the riskiest tier of commonly traded securities, has surged 8.5% since the end of October.

Money managers have been pouring cash into bonds of all stripes since the Federal Reserve meeting that ended Nov. 1, when Chair Jerome Powell hinted the US central bank might be finished with rate hikes. But their demand is driving corporate borrowing costs lower.

Global high-grade corporate bond yields are about the lowest since April, making it cheaper for companies to borrow and giving central banks less reason to cut rates. The steep drop in longer-term borrowing rates may help explain why Fed officials have been trying to dial down the markets’ expectations for rate cuts next year.

“This could act to boost economic activity in Q1 of 2024 and so the slowdown everyone has been anticipating could be pushed out further,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at RBC Bluebay Asset Management LLC. “If this happens, rate cut expectations seem set to be disappointed.”

On Monday, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he was surprised by the market’s reaction to the Fed’s updated quarterly economic projections last week.

For much of the year, investors had been fearful of how the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes would trigger an economic slowdown and hurt companies. The average risk premium, or spread, on US high-grade corporate bonds jumped to 1.63 percentage point in March, a level rarely breached over the last five years.

“US recession proved to be the dog that didn’t bark in 2023,” Bank of America strategists including Barnaby Martin wrote in a 2024 outlook note.

Now even riskier assets like leveraged loans are pricing at 95.5 cents on the dollar on average, the highest since May 2022, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Investor demand has held strong through November and December, allowing firms to borrow on more favorable terms before the year ends.

“The rapid spread tightening that occurred post-FOMC significantly lowered the cost of debt financing and we would expect this lower cost of capital to encourage issuers to tap the HY bond market early in the new year,” said Jack Parker, associate portfolio manager on the global fixed income team at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

Investors’ willingness to take credit risk is also visible in the market for private credit, where direct lenders are making ever-larger loans. Rates on direct loans for LBO transactions have tightened by more than 1 percentage point since the start of the year, according to market participants.

In Europe, their heft was on show in a recent €4.5 billion ($4.9 billion) deal for online classifieds business Adevinta ASA. Not only was this continent’s largest private credit deal so far, but direct lenders offered at least €2.5 billion more than needed, raising the possibility of even larger deals to come for the right credits.

Many investors are flush with cash across public and private credit. If markets remain stable, they’ll continue to take on more risk, according to John Gregory, head of leveraged syndicate at Wells Fargo & Co.

“That confidence could also spur more M&A where you see management teams or sponsors feel comfortable about making acquisitions,” Gregory said.

It’s not just companies that are seeing lower borrowing costs. The $8 trillion mortgage bond market has also rapidly rallied. On Dec. 13, 30-year Fannie Mae-backed securities were yielding just about 1.38 percentage point more than a blend of five- and 10-year Treasuries, the lowest risk premium since February. That spread has since edged wider to 1.44 percentage point.

Some investors cautioned that the markets’ exuberance and hope for lower rates can mask risk. The kind of economic weakness that brings monetary easing often isn’t great for corporate earnings growth.

“To get those rate cuts, we’re going to need to see a sizeable fall off in growth,” said Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. “A low or negative growth environment is not ideal for credit risk either.”

