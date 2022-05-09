(Bloomberg) -- Private lender Monroe Capital Corp. is exploring options including the sale of a stake in itself, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Monroe has tapped an adviser to solicit interest from potential investors, said one of the people, who requested anonymity discussing the effort.

Founded in 2004, the Chicago-based firm provides private credit to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada, and has $12.7 billion of committed and managed capital, according to its website. It’s led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ted Koenig and vice chairmen Mike Egan and Tom Aronson.

Representatives for Monroe didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Private credit managers have been acquisition targets amid a push by institutions to consolidate general-partner relationships, and as traditional asset managers seek to add capabilities in alternative investments. Oak Hill was acquired by T. Rowe Price Group Inc. this year. Carlyle Group Inc. has agreed to buy CBAM Partners, and AllianceBernstein Holding LP said it would acquire CarVal Investors.

Stakes in such firms have also been sought after. Within the past year, Bennett Goodman’s Hunter Point Capital has struck deals to buy stakes in MidOcean Partners and Iron Park Capital Partners, both of which focus on private credit. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America in February said it acquired a minority stake in HPS Investment Partners.

