(Bloomberg) -- Investors in corporate bonds are suffering some of their biggest losses ever, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompting a financial market upheaval that’s fueling expectations for accelerating inflation.

Dollar- and euro-denominated investment-grade company notes have lost 5.3% and 3.8% respectively so far in 2022, their worst start to any year in Bloomberg indexes going back at least two decades.

Bondholders face a double hit from rising central bank interest rates as well as the impact of wide-ranging sanctions that have companies from Shell Plc to Daimler Truck Holding AG abandoning Russia.

“The war is likely to add further inflationary fuel to the fire that is already burning,” said Chris Bowie, a partner at TwentyFour Asset Management in London.

With volatility sweeping global markets as heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine signals no quick resolution to the conflict, the outlook for credit doesn’t appear likely to improve.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials have stuck to their resolve to raise interest rates despite uncertainty posed by the hostilities, with Governor Christopher Waller discussing the possibility of a half-point move this month.

Tighter monetary policy is weighing on bonds from London to Tokyo, with U.K. sterling corporate debt losing 5.7% so far this year, and yen bonds also extending a slump.

The Bank of England has already raised interest rates, and even Japan’s inflation pulse is showing signs of quickening more than expected.

“Disorderly conditions are underway in credit,” Bank of America Corp. strategists wrote in note. “Corporate debt is struggling to adapt to a world in which central bank support is suddenly not as free.”

The turmoil is also keeping borrowers away from raising fresh debt, after measures of corporate credit risk reached the highest since May 2020 last week.

There have been no deals in Europe’s public market since Feb. 23, while the U.S. syndicated market has seen three consecutive sessions without issuance. Several Japanese companies have also shelved bond deals including utility Tohoku Electric Power Co. most recently.

Given that for weeks investors have been speculating about a Fed rate rise in March, some of the impact of higher borrowing costs may already be priced in.

A precedent here could be the turmoil of March 2020, when high-grade euro-denominated corporate bonds lost nearly 7%. They then rebounded to return 3.7% the following month and more than recovered their initial losses over the rest of that year, Bloomberg index data show.

Investment-grade “credit spreads have already reacted so negatively that to go wider from here, risk would have to increase materially,” said Viktor Hjort, global head of credit strategy at BNP Paribas SA. “This brings about somewhat of an end to widening and we expect some stabilization around these levels in the coming months.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Asia

A plan by Honda Motor Co. to issue dollar green notes stood out in a subdued Tuesday in the primary dollar bond market.

One Chinese issuer Huaiyuan County New Urbanization Construction Co. was looking to price a dollar security

Chinese high-yield dollar notes rose slightly Tuesday morning, according to credit traders, as the market looks for its first gain in a week

But things are getting even more challenging for China’s beleaguered developers, with a slump in home sales deepening just as another wave of bond payments looms

KKR & Co.-owned parts supplier Marelli Holdings Co. will file to renegotiate its debts with Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and other lenders via an alternative dispute resolution in Japan, people with people with knowledge of the matter said

Surging raw materials prices are often good news for Indonesian credit investors since they typically increase profits of commodity companies. The caveat: Firms must be able to pass on the higher costs.

Americas

Volatility gripped global credit markets and forced U.S. corporate borrowers on Monday to postpone sales as the world ramped up sanctions on Russia.

Wall Street syndicate desks are projecting between $20 billion and $25 billion in fresh U.S. investment-grade bond supply for this week. Issuance, nonetheless, will depend on geopolitical headlines and the status of the financial markets High-grade issuers priced $18 billion last week, falling short of $25 billion estimates as companies postponed bond sales after Russia invaded Ukraine

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is buying back $2.5 billion of its bonds as the junk-rated company seeks to cut debt after reporting better-than-expected earnings with rising crude prices

Boralex Inc. is seeking to obtain an investment grade rating as part of its plan to gain additional tools to finance its expansion in markets including the U.S

For deal updates, click here for the New Issue Monitor

EMEA

A majority of bond market players in a Bloomberg News survey are expecting primary issuance to fall between 15 billion euros ($16.8 billion) and 20 billion euros this week after two zero-sales days last week.

Germany’s Rentenbank has mandated leads for a new euro benchmark five-year deal -- a litmus test for Europe’s publicly syndicated debt market

Europe’s primary market remained at a standstill for a third consecutive day

Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Banco BPM SpA are among issuers in the pipeline

Coface has withdrawn a proposed tender offer and new notes offering on its notes citing deterioration of the geopolitical situation

