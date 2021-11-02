(Bloomberg) -- For the better part of a decade, credit investors like David Sherman have been waiting for the market to come back down to earth.

There was a taste of it in 2015 after oil prices collapsed amid the Federal Reserve’s first attempt to wean the market off of its massive balance sheet. And then it came awfully close to happening last year when Covid-19 sent the world into lockdown. But the Fed once again slashed interest rates and cranked up its money-printing machine, dodging an economic disaster and unleashing another mega rally in everything from stocks to corporate debt.

Now as Fed policy makers meet this week to begin the slow process of reducing its market support, the Shermans of the world are wondering if it will lead to the kind of market turmoil that presents opportunities to value investors like him, or if the world’s most powerful central bank has created a new normal.

“I think the question is can the Fed pull back?” Sherman, president at Cohanzick Management LLC, said in an interview. “The problem is the world has sort of gotten hooked.”

The Fed buys about $120 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities per month, and it purchased high-yield debt for the first time ever last year. That market support has helped drive junk-rated bonds to record-low yields while corporate borrowing has soared. At the same time, large bankruptcy filings this year have fallen below the 10-year average while the amount of debt trading at distressed levels in the Americas has evaporated after reaching its Covid-crisis high of nearly $1 trillion.

“The investment community has come to count on the fact that the Fed will ride in as quickly and forcefully as possible at the first sign of stress,” David Tawil, president and co-founder of Maglan Capital LP, said in an interview.

Federal Reserve officials didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Pull Back

Stabilizing the market last year helped reduce the broader economic impact from Covid. But as that recovery takes hold and consumer prices rise, investors expect the Fed will cut back its purchases by about $15 billion per month starting mid-November and ending by June.

That pull back would be welcome for restructuring professionals like Matt Warren, a partner at law firm King & Spalding, who’ve had few bankruptcies to work on and instead spent this year looking for potential pitfalls in private loans and high-yield bonds amid a borrowing frenzy.

“The credit markets are incredibly frothy, and they have been this entire year,” he said. “There’s so much money chasing a smaller sub-set of deals, the leverage shifts to the person needing the financing to increasingly dictate terms.”

That easy money has given investors like Jason Dillow less incentive to put cash in public markets, where he sees no protective measures for investors and yields that are too low. The willingness to accept those yields and few or no insulating covenants reflects broader complacency from investors that the Fed will always step in to save them, he said.

‘Moral Hazard’

“I think that’s the moral hazard around the next cycle,” Dillow, chief executive officer at Bardin Hill Investment Partners, said in an interview.

His firm has focused on providing financing to small and mid-sized companies in order to replicate the double-digit returns that Bardin Hill has seen in its opportunistic credit fund, he said. Having the flexibility to move between different types of investing depending on market conditions has been essential, Dillow said.

“If all you do is distressed, you had an awesome opportunity for 6 weeks last year,” he said.

Cohanzick’s Sherman has focused on providing financing to special purpose acquisition companies with fewer opportunities in traditional credit markets, he said.

As the Fed prepares to begin slowing bond purchases, it raises the question of whether the central bank has permanently altered markets in the course of preventing economic downturns.

“The Fed’s intervention is relatively new, but it is so embedded now that it has transformed the distressed market,” said Dominique Mielle, a former partner at credit hedge fund Canyon Partners and author of the hedge fund memoir “Damsel in Distressed.”

