(Bloomberg) -- A group of investors is preparing for a correction in Sweden’s credit market, based on an assumption that a lot of real estate bonds are much riskier than they seem.

Carl Johan Lagercrantz, a portfolio manager at Strand Kapitalforvaltning AB in Stockholm, says he’s about to open a new Nordic bond fund that will target junk and high-grade bonds in a market that’s now dominated by real estate issuance.

The concern among money managers is that central bank purchases, and insatiable investor demand for anything that looks green, have unjustifiably driven down returns on some of Sweden’s riskiest corporate bonds.

“Just finding this type of distortion in the market, and above all keeping an underweight against real estate in general, means that we can stand out from the competition,” Lagercrantz said in an interview.

It’s the latest sign that Sweden’s credit market isn’t functioning as it should, amid a controversial quantitative program and a lack of transparency. The wager being made by money managers like Lagercrantz is that many bonds today are riskier than they look, especially since the pandemic hit.

Pandemic Effect

With work-from-home trends here to stay, Lagercrantz says the difference in pricing “should be much clearer” when comparing bonds backed by rental housing with those backed by city offices. “But when it became clear the Riksbank would enter the market, everything took off in a positive direction.”

Real estate issuers have flooded Sweden’s bond market with their debt this year, and now account for nearly 40% of all non-financial corporate issuance in Swedish kronor.

Michael Johansson, an analyst at Arctic Securities, says the bond market should price real-estate risk “at a segment level in a clearer way than is currently the case.” He points to Castellum AB and Kungsleden AB, which have large office exposures but “have been trading in line with companies with a focus on housing.”

Alexander Onica, a portfolio manager at Skandia Investment Management, is also betting against Sweden’s property sector. He says he’s “reduced exposure to investment grade, and real estate is part of it.”

Going Bananas?

Onica says part of the issue is that investors seem to want sustainable debt at all costs. About 45% of the 56.3 billion kronor ($6.4 billion) in Swedish real estate bonds sold this year were labeled as green, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While Onica says he welcomes green issuance, he also worries that “the investor collective has gone bananas and put pressure on premiums without thinking much about the credit worthiness.”

“If a company is to construct a building, it has to respect a lot of standards, so it’s quite environmentally friendly from the beginning,” Onica said. “But you start calling it green and issue a green bond at the same time. This could possibly be called green washing.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.