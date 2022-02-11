(Bloomberg) -- The blowout in spreads across the credit world is ushering the return to an old normal: a market where junk bonds are priced according to their credit risk, not the level of central bank support nor investors’ demand for yield.

The average yield on junk bonds globally has risen every week this year to 5.8% as of Thursday, according to a Bloomberg index. While it’s the highest level since November 2020, it’s still below its 10-year average (as measured through to the end of 2019 -- leaving the price action in 2020 out of this, because it skews everything for almost every asset class).

The fact that junk borrowing costs today are still below the historical average is the caveat analysts use to say that the market is favorable for issuers. But if recent price moves become the norm, that caveat won’t last long. The yield, which jumped almost a percentage point this year, is about 85 basis points below the average rate on junk bonds between January 2010 and December 2019.

