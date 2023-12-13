(Bloomberg) -- A global rally in corporate bonds that has dragged credit spreads down to their tightest in 22 months marched ahead in Asia on Thursday given the dovish signals from the Federal Reserve.

Yield premiums on Asian investment-grade dollar notes narrowed at least two basis points, according to traders. That put the premiums near record lows touched last week, a Bloomberg index shows.

Spreads on global corporate bonds tightened on Wednesday to their lowest since early February of last year, after quarterly projections showed Fed officials expect to lower rates by 75 basis points next year.

The lack of a pushback by Fed Chair Jerome Powell against a recent increase in bets for rate cuts next year and indications that policymakers are now turning their focus on when to cut, as inflation slows, triggered a broad rally in bonds and risk assets.

“My view is that this could be a major inflection point for fixed-income markets” even if early days, said Omar Slim, co-head of Asia ex-Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments. “Investment-grade markets, with their relatively higher yields when compared to historical levels, will be among the main beneficiaries of this move.”

Asian high-grade debt stands out because of the region’s relatively better economic outlook in contrast with much of the rest of the world, he said.

Also read: Fed Pivots to Rate Cuts as Inflation Heads Toward 2% Goal

A further tightening in corporate spreads in December is extending the outperformance of credit versus government debt in 2023. But with issuance markets globally poised to ramp up aggressively next month, the tightness of spreads will be tested.

January is traditionally one of the biggest months of the year for companies to tap debt markets with new bond deals.

“The path of least resistance for Asian credit spreads is tighter as we head into year end” after a dovish Fed, said Mark Reade, head of fixed-income desk research at Mizuho Securities Asia. “With valuations already stretched, global growth set to deteriorate, and the primary pipeline ready to explode in January, we doubt 2024 will be smooth sailing for Asian credit investors,” he added.

--With assistance from Harry Suhartono and Ameya Karve.

(Adds investor comment)

