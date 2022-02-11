(Bloomberg) -- A barometer of high-grade corporate credit fear climbed to the highest level since September 2020, after stocks weakened and the U.S. warned that Russia could attack Ukraine as early as next week.

The spread on the Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, which rises as perceived credit risk increases, had increased about 3 basis points to 68.8 basis points as of 3:03 p.m. New York time. The Markit CDX North American High Yield Index price, which falls as credit risk increases, declined about 0.6 points to 105.3. The two credit derivatives indexes had already been reflecting greater concern earlier in the session.

Conflict “could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it could only happen after” the winter games end, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Markets broadly extended losses on Friday after the advisory. The S&P 500 is down 1.7% and the Nasdaq 100 is down 2.8%. Safe haven Treasuries have rallied, with the 10-year yield falling 8.5 basis points to 1.94%.

