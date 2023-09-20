(Bloomberg) -- A key measure of perceived risk in the US corporate bond market hit daily highs Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee announced its plans to hold steady its benchmark interest rate, further pushing its higher-for-longer narrative.

The spread on the Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, which rises as credit risk increases, touched a high of 70.5 basis points after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. It had previously touched session lows during the conference. Two-year Treasury yields hit the highest since 2006.

The FOMC held its target range for the fed funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5%, while its updated quarterly projections showed 12 of 19 officials favored another rate hike in 2023, underscoring a desire to ensure inflation continues to decelerate.

“Coming into today, we thought the market was being far too sanguine about a further hike this year and the number of cuts in 2024,” Jack Parker, associate portfolio manager on the global fixed income team at Brandywine Global Investment Management. “I think today’s decision implies the Fed will keep policy tighter for longer, which we believe to be the right decision.”

The Fed’s so-called dot plot, which the US central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows the median year-end projection for the federal funds rate is 5.6%. The estimate for the end of 2024 increased to 5.1%. It proves a hawkish stance and pulls back on any thoughts of rate cuts that may have been in the near future.

Powell said officials are “prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and we intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we’re confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our objective.” Powell has been cautious not to provide a viral headline on calling a soft landing — he says it’s possible but the Fed needs to be careful from here.

Here’s what others in credit markets are saying:

Katie Binns, director of fixed income and multi-asset indexes at Morningstar Indexes

“Today’s hold on benchmark rates underscores a cautious Fed that is still looking to assess the longer-term progress of previous rate hikes on cooling the economy. The increase in the median fed funds rate forecast for 2024 suggests that the Fed’s battle on inflation will wage on, with fewer rate hikes than investors had expected. The upside, however, is that with lower rates still far out into the future, there is still plenty of market opportunity to make most out of low risk investments that offer attractive levels of income.”

Steven Oh, global head of credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments

“In short, though Jay Powell explicitly tried to deflect from their baseline being soft landing, that is exactly what they are forecasting. Therefore, the more hawkish forecast for 2024 with less cuts in the dot plots and maintaining a higher for longer forecast is a reflection of the upwardly revised economic outlook.

The outlook should tilt current coin-toss expectations toward a November rate hike but I believe they are done with hikes but will maintain rates at current restrictive levels going forward. Unless core inflation trends reverse sustainably, there is not a need for additional tightening.”

Zachary Griffiths, senior fixed-income strategist at CreditSights Inc.

“Definitely seems hawkish at the outset with an improvement in the economic growth assessment in the policy statement and the increase to the 2024 dot plot. Seeing yields reversing course already. I’d imagine this will put some pressure on corporate credit spreads unless Chairman Powell tries to walk it back during the presser.”

Scott Kimball, managing director at Loop Capital Asset Management

“This market has become about trading your ego, not the facts. I have never seen an economy this resilient be this hated. You have inflation trending favorably and the economy holding its own against the most aggressive monetary policy dynamics in decades. This is a decent backdrop for risk assets, even though they’ve more or less priced this in already, there’s still some room to run.”

David Knutson, senior investment director at Schroder Investment Management

“The soft signal for another hike I believe is still there. The reality is that nature just doesn’t like a straight line. There are historical examples in the US and in other global economies where the normalization of inflation is a sawtooth type of graph. It goes down for a while, then it pops back up and it goes down for a while, then pops back up. That would be historically the most expected.”

Jack Parker, associate portfolio manager on the global fixed income team at Brandywine Global

“They have two decisions: 1) Threading the needle, trying to stick a soft landing, we believe to be very difficult to implement, and potentially disastrous should inflation reemerge into a slowing economy. Inflation is trending down, which is a positive but is still well above target and the potential for upside surprises remains. 2) Keeping monetary policy tight. While this has the potential to create an economic slowdown, we think the Fed could easily correct this by loosening monetary policy. Option 2 seems like the easier decision to us.”

Rob Waldner, chief fixed income strategist and head of macro research at Invesco Asset Management

“Dot plot calls for ‘perfect landing.’ Revised down inflation expectations for this year and next. Unlikely, gives little information in my view. Powell acknowledged that real rates are high, recent data has been good, need to see more of that same, watching data carefully. If data comes in like it has, they are likely to pivot.”

--With assistance from Tanaz Meghjani.

(Updates to show CDX direction throughout and adds quotes from Binns and Oh.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.