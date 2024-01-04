(Bloomberg) -- A sobering start to 2024 has wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars of value for credit markets caught in one of the worst cross-assets selloffs to greet a new year in decades.

The combined value of the high-grade and junk market has shrunk by about $240 billion to $13.6 trillion, the lowest since Dec. 13 according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The drop in market value was exacerbated by the rebalancing of bonds underlying the indexes at the end of last month.

Spreads in credit-default swap indexes, which act as a barometer of credit risk, have risen back to levels last seen in the first half of December. And that’s even before investors have absorbed the usual flood of supply of new corporate bonds that’s typical in January as companies put borrowing in place early.

It’s a sharp reversal of the euphoria of late 2023 on optimism that interest-rate cuts were on the horizon, all while major economies would skirt recession. Now, central bankers warn they’re in no rush to cut rates before a convincing downtrend in inflation while fears of a wider Mideast war push up oil prices: a perfect storm keeping many sidelined.

“Just before year-end, we thought that this is really moving fast now. The market was priced for perfection,” said Shanawaz Bhimji, head of corporate bond research at ABN Amro Bank NV. “There is no incentive to get back in. When you have an asset that is fairly valued or a bit overvalued, investors get a bit nervous.”

The gap between global high-grade bond yields and equivalent sovereign debt recorded its joint-biggest daily widening on Wednesday since last March, a period when the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered concerns about the health of US regional lenders.

Total return losses in global investment-grade bonds already amount to almost 1% in the first two trading days of the year, fuelled both by rising government bond yields and a widening in spreads, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. A junk bond gauge is down by nearly as much.

These moves underscore doubts that central bank rate cuts will come as soon as traders had hoped just a few days ago.

The number of cuts expected until the end of 2024 by the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are now lower than last week, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. And minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s December meeting released on Wednesday indicate that policymakers are looking to maintain a restrictive stance “for some time.”

On top of this, a raft of new corporate bond supply as markets return from the festive break is adding to the pressure. Issuance is typically bad for performance of existing bonds as portfolio managers may have to sell old bonds to buy the fresh paper, while any yield sweeteners to attract buyers ends up being reflected in the price of older notes.

“The strong rally in yields and spreads has meant issuers want to take advantage of conditions,” said Kshitij Sinha, a portfolio manager at Canada Life Asset Management. “Supply will keep pressure on spreads.”

There has already been $22.9 billion of non-financial corporate bonds issued in the US in the first two days of the year and an additional €4.9 billion ($5.4 billion) in Europe, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

In their year-ahead outlooks, analysts at several major investment banks and asset managers favored high-quality corporate bonds, arguing that they are best placed to cope with a potential economic slowdown, while yields are still high enough to entice investors.

Read more: Here’s (Almost) Everything Wall Street Expects in 2024

To be sure, the bad start to 2024 has only eaten into a fraction of the gains recorded in the last two months. The global credit market’s value stood a trillion dollars below its current level in late October.

Still, rocky performance is poised to continue until central banks start confirming bullish investors’ expectations of a wave of rate cuts.

“It’s going to be a choppy first few weeks,” said ABN Amro’s Bhimji. “Central banks play hardball now but if that turns, markets will rally.”

(Updates with analyst’s year-ahead expectations in 13th paragraph)

