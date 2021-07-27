Credit Suisse Archegos Report May Come This Week, Dow Jones Says

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s analysis of how it lost billions of dollars in the collapse of Archegos Capital Management is expected to be issued as soon as Thursday, Dow Jones reported, citing people close to the matter it didn’t identify.

The bank’s risk management and human error will be a focus of the report, Dow Jones reported. It could be made public as the Swiss bank announces second-quarter earnings, according to the news service.

Credit Suisse was among the hardest-hit banks when Archegos imploded, losing more than $5 billion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.