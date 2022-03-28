(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG was asked by U.S. lawmakers about its compliance with sanctions imposed on Russia, after a recent report said the bank asked investors to destroy information about its dealings with wealthy clients.

Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Stephen F. Lynch, who chairs the Subcommittee on National Security, in a letter Monday asked Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein to hand over information related to the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported on the letter earlier.

The request is the latest setback for the Swiss lender, which is struggling to recover from a series of missteps and scandals. The role of Switzerland as a place for Russia’s wealthy to stash their money is coming under increased scrutiny, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the nation earlier this month.

Credit Suisse is helping its clients unwind their Russia exposure, Bloomberg reported earlier Monday. The bank has moved roles out of the country and is assisting employees to relocate elsewhere.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.