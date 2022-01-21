(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG asked U.S. staff to return to the office on Feb. 1, as a decline in coronavirus cases paves the way for Wall Street to start bringing people back to their desks.

Employees were asked to return next month in a memo from the bank’s chief executive for the Americas, Christian Meissner, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank will still offer flexibility for hybrid work schedules of some employees, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. A representative for the bank declined to comment.

Last year, the Swiss lender introduced a plan for giving employees “maximum flexibility” related to in-office and remote work options. It was first being rolled out among the roughly 13,000 employees in Switzerland, and to the rest of the approximately 49,000 employees based on local coronavirus guidelines.

