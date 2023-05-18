(Bloomberg) -- Holders of the Credit Suisse Group AG debt that was wiped out in March have forced the Swiss financial regulator to release the order that justified the write down.

A Swiss court has ordered Finma to release the decree that allowed Credit Suisse to wipe out roughly $17 billion of Additional Tier 1 notes, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. The Financial Times reported the disclosure earlier.

The notes were written down after the Swiss government hastily arranged for UBS Group AG to takeover its troubled rival. Law firms including Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have been rallying aggrieved bondholders since the deal, arguing the decision to enact emergency legislation that Finma then invoked hours later was an unfair and disproportionate move.

Finma has defended its decision to wipe out AT1 holders, saying that provisions that allowed for the writedown were in the prospectus of the document. A spokesperson for Finma declined to comment.

