(Bloomberg) -- A private equity dealmaker in New York may go down as one of the last bankers UBS Group AG ever poaches from its cross-town rival.

Just before UBS agreed to an emergency $3.2 billion takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, the Swiss giant agreed to hire financial sponsors banker Maksim “Maks” Rodzinek away from its weakened competitor, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The appointment was already in motion before the acquisition brokered over the weekend by the Swiss government, said some of the people, who asked not to be named discussing personnel changes.

Rodzinek, a managing director who covers private equity firms including KKR & Co. and GTCR, has worked for Credit Suisse since at least 2008, his employment records with industry regulators show.

Assuming the merger goes through, he may soon see some of his old colleagues again. In the meantime, UBS Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers has warned staff to treat their Credit Suisse counterparts as competitors.

Representatives for both banks declined to comment. Rodzinek didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

