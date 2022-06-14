(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s former global head of equity capital markets syndicate was removed from his position after being found to have used unauthorized messaging services when communicating with clients, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Anthony Kontoleon, a managing director, had been at Credit Suisse for nearly 28 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, before his departure was announced in April. He was promoted to head of ECM syndicate for the Americas in 2012 and started leading the global practice in 2015.

Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc have faced regulator probes in recent months over the use of services like WhatsApp for work-related tasks, as the practice potentially sidesteps the requirement for lenders to monitor and save staffers’ communication.

Kontoleon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Financial Times reported the reason for Kontoleon’s departure earlier.

Read More: Goldman Probed Over Messages Sent Using Unapproved Services

In December, the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission imposed $200 million in fines on JPMorgan Chase & Co., saying that even managing directors and other senior supervisors at the bank had skirted regulatory scrutiny by using services such as WhatsApp or personal email addresses for work-related communication.

An internal audit found that while Kontoleon had used personal messaging applications, he hadn’t shared inappropriate information, the FT reported.

Kontoleon had worked on high-profile IPOs including listings of Google, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Shopify Inc., Snap Inc. and Zoom Technologies Inc., LinkedIn shows.

