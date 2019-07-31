(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG and BNP Paribas SA broke some of the gloom surrounding Europe’s banks with trading results that mostly beat their Wall Street peers.

The French bank saw debt trading rise almost 9% in the second quarter after a surge in the first three months of the year, while Zurich-based Credit Suisse posted a 6% gain in fixed income and equity revenue that only slightly declined. The biggest Wall Street firms recorded 8% lower equities revenue and a 7% drop in fixed income, capping what’s shaping up to be the worst first half for securities trading in a decade.

The results represent a rare bright spot for European banks contending with the prospect of lower-for-longer interest rates and huge job losses, including the 18,000 positions that Deutsche Bank AG expects to eliminate as it exits its equities business. A constellation of factors have been weighing on trading desks, from market swings to lender’s ability -- or willingness -- to make principal bets with their own money.

BNP’s global markets unit -- its key trading division -- saw revenue decline by almost 3%, dragged down by a 14% drop in equity and prime services. While that was worse than most Wall Street peers, some analysts had expected BNP to post a drop of about a quarter. The bank had a particularly difficult end to last year when it lost about $80 million on derivatives trades linked to the U.S. stock market. It’s now seeking to take over some Deutsche Bank’s business with hedge-fund clients.

Shares Rise

Equities trading at Credit Suisse fell about 1%, head of investor relations Adam Gishen told reporters on a conference call. The bank, which has two separate trading businesses, didn’t publish year-on-year changes for group-wide equities or fixed income trading in its earnings materials, in contrast with its large rivals.

Shares of both lenders rose, with BNP adding 3.3% at 10:09 a.m. in Paris trading and Credit Suisse jumping 4.6% in Zurich.The trading results at Credit Suisse add to evidence that the bank has turned a corner at its global markets division -- which had a reputation for surprising investors with losses -- after emerging from its three-year turnaround, though trading at the bank’s Asian unit slumped. The lender had healthy inflows of 9.5 billion francs ($9.6 billion) in wealth management, compared with outflows at rival UBS Group AG.

Trading revenue at the five biggest U.S. investment banks dropped 8% in the second quarter, following a 14% slide in the first three months of the year -- setting up global firms for what may be the worst first half for securities trading since the financial crisis.

Rate ‘Challenge’

Both BNP and Credit Suisse have held off on the sort of drastic job cuts announced this year by competitors including Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale SA. Credit Suisse said it saw “healthy levels of client engagement” so far this quarter, contrasting with warnings from peers that clients were staying on the sidelines and lower rates would hurt income from lending.

Still, there are plenty of challenges ahead with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank preparing further interest rate cuts to stimulate the economy.

“Negative interest rates are a challenge,” Credit Suisse Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua.

While the bank is less dependent on income from lending than some peers, its domestic business remains exposed. Credit Suisse will announce some measures in August to change pricing and protect income from lending, Thiam said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Patrick Winters in Zurich at pwinters3@bloomberg.net;Nicholas Comfort in Frankfurt at ncomfort1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Christian Baumgaertel, Ross Larsen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.