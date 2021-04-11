(Bloomberg) -- The risk committee of Credit Suisse Group AG’s board of directors wasn’t made aware of the bets made by family office Archegos Capital Management before a blowup that is estimated to cost the bank as much as $4.7 billion, according to Swiss daily newspaper Tages Anzeiger.

A special committee appointed to investigate the Archegos incident is looking into why the Swiss bank’s board of directors wasn’t informed, despite the size of the Archegos positions and risks made through the bank’s prime brokerage unit, the paper wrote.

Credit Suisse is battling on multiple fronts. It announced a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos, while it is still grappling with litigation threats from investors, potential financial losses and regulatory scrutiny related to the collapse of its supply chain finance funds connected with billionaire entrepreneur Lex Greensill.

Separately, Credit Suisse was confronted by questions from Swiss regulator Finma over its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds many months before their collapse, but failed to react, according to the report. The regulator had addressed the topic in a meeting with Chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, prompted by similar issues that Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG had run into with similar financial products.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman and a Finma spokesman declined to comment.

Read more about the dual blowups at Credit Suisse:

Credit Suisse’s New Chairman to Decide If a Deal Is the Answer

Credit Suisse Emerges as Archegos Loser With $4.7 Billion Hit

Greensill’s Overnight Downfall Was Many Months in Making

Credit Suisse May Let Fund Clients Take Hit on Greensill Losses

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.