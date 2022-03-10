(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein saw his pay decline 43% last year after the bank reported a loss from the twin hits of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital.

Gottstein received 3.8 million Swiss francs ($4.1 million) in 2021, down significantly from the prior year after Archegos hurt the bank’s short-term incentive plan and Credit Suisse canceled the long-term incentive plan, according to the bank’s annual report on Thursday.

“The compensation committee considered that it was important to emphasize leadership accountability,” Kai Nargolwala, chair of the committee, wrote in the annual report. “As a result, Executive Board members had one full year of variable compensation canceled.” The overall bonus pool was down by almost a third at 2 billion francs.

Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other bank by the implosion of Archegos, which came just weeks after Greensill Capital scandal. That’s put the bank in the delicate position of needing to recruit and retain employees in what has been a fierce war for talent on Wall Street. At the same time, it needs to keep investors and other stakeholders onside after one of the worst years in its recent history.

