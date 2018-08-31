(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam signaled he’s optimistic that the global economy will withstand escalating trade tensions and deepening woes in emerging markets such as Argentina and Turkey.

“Yes there is a tension on trade, but it is relatively contained,” Thiam said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Beijing on Friday. The main risk is to sentiment, he said, adding that he believes in global commerce and remains positive that issues will be resolved.

Thiam, 56, spoke after Bloomberg reported U.S. President Donald Trump wants to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports as soon as next week. Emerging-market assets are heading for a monthly loss after currency crises in Turkey and Argentina fueled fears of global contagion, a scenario that Thiam rejects.

“Well-managed economies are safe,” Thiam said. Economies with a current-account surplus, sound fiscal management and sufficient foreign reserves are in a good position, regardless of whether they are emerging or not, he said.

‘Too Simple’

Argentina’s peso plunged to a record low on Thursday, prompting policy makers to boost a benchmark interest rate to 60 percent. In Turkey, the lira has tumbled more than 40 percent this year as inflation soars and the current-account deficit deepens.

“It’s clear that Argentina has some real challenges to deal with,” Thiam said. “But to extend that to all emerging economies is too simple.” On Turkey, he said he doesn’t believe there will be “material contagion over time” and the impact of the nation’s financial crisis on European banks “is manageable.”

In the wake of the trade skirmishes and emerging-market slump, client activity has dropped in the past two months, Thiam said. While foreign direct investment has remained stable, people have been growing more cautious about tactical investment decisions and there has been some deleveraging as yield curves steepen, he said. That has also provided opportunities for the bank to offer hedged products, he added.

Thiam declined to be drawn on the U.S.’s future role in the World Trade Organization after Trump said in a Bloomberg interview that he would pull out of the group if it doesn’t treat the U.S. better. The WTO has been a “force for good” on trade and it’s “not helpful” to speculate on the U.S.’s status, the CEO said.

“In the long term, the trends that promote trade are very real and not stoppable,” he said.

