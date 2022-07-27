(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann said that the changes at the top of the bank reflect the pressure the institution and chief executive Thomas Gottstein were under.

“We as a company were under fire and he as a CEO was under fire,” Lehmann said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday. “Thomas and I came to the conclusion that it is better to have new leadership; but also for personal reasons he decided to step down.”

Credit Suisse announced earlier on Wednesday that asset management head Ulrich Koerner will replace Gottstein as CEO, effective Aug. 1.

Read more: Credit Suisse Taps Ulrich Koerner to Replace Gottstein as CEO

The bank also announced that it will conduct a strategic review of its investment bank and other businesses as it seeks to exit its worst period since the financial crisis. Lehmann rejected the idea that the bank is now more vulnerable to a takeover, adding that it still has a strong franchise and needs to focus on speeding up its overhaul.

The Zurich-based bank reported a second-quarter loss driven by declines at the investment bank and trading businesses and higher litigation expenses. Credit Suisse saw outflows of 7.7 billion francs as clients traded less and cut risk in response to gyrating equity markets.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.