(Bloomberg) -- Two more credit bankers have left Credit Suisse Group AG in the last two weeks and are both set to join Robert W Baird & Co Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.

James Gray, an executive director responsible for structured finance sales, and Daniel Bates, a trader in collateralized loan obligations, are joining Baird’s fixed income capital markets group, said the person, who asked not to be named as the information was private.

Both will remain London-based. The move follows that of Credit Suisse managing director Jeremy Duksin, who will jointly head a new private equity advisory unit at Baird. Both Credit Suisse and Baird declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg, while Gray and Bates did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The Swiss bank has been hemorrhaging staff since announcing a round of job cuts in October as part of its latest overhaul. Those plans included a curtailing of its structured finance operations, leaving the future of its European CLO business in question after it began the process of making the head of its CLO origination and syndication business redundant last month.

Baird’s fixed income unit is led by Wisconsin-based Patrick S. Lawton and averaged $12.4 billion in monthly securitized trading volume last year, according to the company’s website.

Read More: HSBC Sends Recruitment Emails to Rival Bankers Facing Cuts

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.