(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is close to hiring ex-AMP Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Francesco De Ferrari to lead its wealth management business as part of broader changes being planned at the unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

De Ferrari, an ex-Credit Suisse banker who left Australian wealth manager AMP in June, is in discussions to run a combined unit of the Swiss bank’s private banking businesses, the people said, asking not to be identified as talks are private. Credit Suisse will present a long-awaited strategy update on Thursday that is expected to shed light on possible plans to reorganize its regional wealth businesses, which are currently split across several divisions.

Credit Suisse has been considering a range of options for its key private banking business, including integrating the various regional businesses into one global unit. That would include the Asia Pacific unit currently under Helman Sitohang, the Swiss part under Andre Helfenstein, and the international section under Philipp Wehle.

Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has been working for months on a strategic review after the bank was hit by the twin Archegos Capital Management and Greensill scandals. He’s indicated that wealth management is the Swiss bank’s crown jewel.

Organizing the wealth management businesses under a single structure would give Credit Suisse’s private banking business a similar model to UBS Group AG. The International wealth management business accounted for about a fifth of Credit Suisse’s revenue last year and almost a third of its pre-tax profit.

Prior to joining AMP in 2018, De Ferrari spent about 16 years as a private banker at Credit Suisse, including seven years as its CEO for private banking in Asia Pacific.

