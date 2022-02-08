(Bloomberg) --

Credit Suisse Group AG’s landmark criminal trial on money-laundering charges will continue after a Swiss judge rejected the lender’s claims that the allegations involving the proceeds of cocaine smuggling were mostly too old to be considered.

Lawyers for the Zurich-based bank argued on Monday that the seven-year limit on prosecuting money-laundering charges, and 15-year limit on aggravated-money laundering, meant that any crimes committed before February, 2007 should be excluded.

While Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court accepted the bank’s argument that any potential wrongdoing up until February 7, 2007 will be dropped from consideration, it said the trial will continue given the alleged crimes “were numerous and varied” and not limited to a specific period.



The trial is historic as it’s the first time a Swiss bank is facing criminal charges in a Swiss court. Credit Suisse said in a pre-trial statement that it “unreservedly rejects as meritless all allegations in this legacy matter raised against it and is convinced that its former employee is innocent.”

