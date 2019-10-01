(Bloomberg) -- The suicide of a Credit Suisse Group AG contractor amid a spying scandal that has rocked Switzerland’s banking scene is being investigated by Zurich prosecutors and police.

Although there are no signs of third-party involvement in the death of the man, who has only been described as T., police are now conducting further investigations to “clarify the circumstances surrounding the death,” the Zurich prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The man took his own life last week after the private investigator he’d hired to track star banker Iqbal Khan became front-page news in Swiss tabloids. The bank had hired detectives because of fears Khan would poach employees after moving to crosstown rival UBS Group AG.

A separate investigation into Iqbal Khan’s original criminal complaint continues, the Zurich prosecutor’s office said.

