(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is cutting its 2021 bonus pool by about 10% after Swiss regulators pushed back on higher pay following the bank’s worst year since the financial crisis, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Swiss lender was forced to reverse plans to boost variable compensation after financial markets watchdog Finma asked the bank to consider significant reductions to the pool, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters. The final overall bonus number may still vary slightly and individual pay will depend on the business unit, they said.

Credit Suisse was able to avoid deeper cuts after it changed its bonus structure, including the ability to claw back cash if employees leave within three years, they said. Those payments can be booked as loans and were a more palatable solution for the regulator, the people said.

The pay reductions come at a particularly precarious time for Credit Suisse after it was buffeted by the twin scandals of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill last year. The bank is grappling with the need to satisfy regulators after steep losses, while staying competitive on pay to avoid defections, particularly as Wall Street rivals such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group are increasing pay.

Credit Suisse and Finma both declined to comment on the bonus pool and negotiations.

The Swiss bank surprised employees late last month with a new bonus structure that included clawback provisions. Staff making $250,000 or more a year will receive a larger part of their variable compensation in upfront cash, though have to agree to pay back a pro-rata portion if they leave within three years. The changes reflect a “difficult year” and will “satisfy our key stakeholders while also allowing us to compensate our employees fairly,” Credit Suisse said.

The clawbacks have caused dissatisfaction within the bank, according to conversations with several insiders who asked for anonymity. Some are questioning the value of staying on if they have to pay back the cash, while others are mulling exit strategies that would let them keep at least some of the bonus. Some of those planning to stay are questioning the incentive value.

Some employees in the wealth and Swiss bank units are also unhappy about how employees across all divisions are paying the price for the $5.5 billion in Archegos losses stemming from the investment bank, especially after management emphasized that future investments would go to wealth management, the people said.

Despite its efforts to keep talent, Credit Suisse is bracing for a potential renewed wave of departures, one of the people said. That’s because peers such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have raised bonuses by 40% and 50% respectively for their investment bankers. Others in Europe have followed suit, even if increases there are more measured.

Last year, the 2020 bonus pool decreased by 7% in the wake of losses from its relationship with Luckin Coffee Inc. and a writedown on a hedge fund stake. The bank also suspended the bonuses of some top managers when Archegos and Greensill collapsed within weeks of each other. Credit Suisse is still weighing claw-backs over the matter, once the results from a probe into the Greensill situation are available.

Credit Suisse was forced to hand out off-cycle bonuses and retention payments as more than 50 managing directors departed its investment banking division after Archegos. It also offered selective mid-year salary increases to top wealth managers, people familiar with the payments said in July.

