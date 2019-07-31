(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG brushed off the gloom in European bank earnings as wealthy clients added 9.5 billion Swiss francs ($9.6 billion) in new money and the main trading unit did better than peers.

The results confirmed resilience in the bank’s key businesses following Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam’s three-year turnaround. Global markets, the bank’s main trading unit, saw rising revenue both in equities and fixed income, offsetting a decline in its smaller Asian trading operations.

Six months after emerging from Thiam’s painful turnaround, an industrywide slump in trading and the prospect of lower interest rates for longer are testing Credit Suisse’s new business model. The CEO has pivoted the bank away from volatile investment banking and more toward wealth management, particularly in Asia, where most of the world’s millionaires are created.

“These results, delivered in a challenging environment, indicate that our bank has emerged from three years of restructuring with a strong franchise and an efficient platform,” Thiam said in a statement.

Thiam has held off on drastic job cuts announced this year by competitors Deutsche Bank AG and Societe Generale SA. Credit Suisse said it saw “healthy levels of client engagement” so far this quarter, contrasting with warnings from peers that clients were staying on the sidelines and lower rates would hurt income from lending. Thiam had earlier forecast that he was “cautiously optimistic” on the three-months through June.

Like rival UBS Group AG, Thiam’s bank has to pay the Swiss National Bank to park excess cash at home, but it’s less affected than its larger neighbor by the reversal in U.S. interest rates expectations, after exiting its U.S. private banking operations in 2015.

Net income rose 45% to 937 million francs, beating the analyst consensus of 788 million francs in a survey done by the bank. Credit Suisse said it has bought back 570 million francs from a total of a planned 1 billion francs of shares this year.

At the global markets unit, revenue from fixed income trading rose 11% when reported in U.S. dollars, and equities trading gained 3%. The bank benefited from its skew towards fixed-income trading, which held up better across the industry. In Asia, fixed income trading slumped 29% and equities trading fell 9%.

Wall Street peers recorded 8% lower equities revenue and a 7% drop in fixed income, adjusting for a one-time effect. At local rival UBS, equities fell 9% and fixed income 7%.

UBS relied on cost cuts and rising income from advising clients on deals and stock issuance to compensate for earnings disappointment at its most important private banking business, which contended with wealthy clients withdrawing funds to pay tax bills.

Credit Suisse earlier in July lost the head of its international wealth management unit Iqbal Khan, who was seen as a potential successor to CEO Thiam.

Competition for the best private bankers has been increasing as numerous lenders follow the lead of UBS in building up their wealth management. Deutsche Bank hired a team of around a dozen private bankers from Credit Suisse earlier in July. The German lender offered some bankers pay increases of up to 40%, according to people familiar with the matter.

