(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s long-term rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, underscoring the challenges to achieve a turnaround after the Swiss bank laid out a radical restructuring plan last week.

“We see material execution risks amid a deteriorating and volatile economic and market environment and note that some details around asset sales remain unclear,” S&P said as it cut Credit Suisse’s long-term rating to BBB- from BBB, with a stable outlook.

Meanwhile, Moody’s affirmed the bank’s senior unsecured debt rating, and downgraded the long-term senior unsecured debt of a major subsidiary of the Swiss bank.

Credit Suisse’s Chairman Axel Lehmann has said a 4 billion Swiss franc ($4 billion) capital increase will make the lender “rock solid,” helping it to carry out a vital restructuring that radically downsizes the loss-making investment bank and shrinks its trading operations.

That came after the lender last week reported its fourth straight loss as its investment bank continued to struggle, wealthy clients fled and the lender booked a charge related to a critical overhaul that’s been in the making for months.

