(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG has lined up an anchor investor to help fund its new investment bank spinout, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Swiss firm has a commitment for a $500 million injection into the business, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the arrangement hadn’t been disclosed. The identity of the investor wasn’t immediately known.

Credit Suisse is carving out its capital markets, advisory and leveraged finance business into an independent bank under the name CS First Boston. The new firm will be a partnership model, with key employees having a level of ownership, and Credit Suisse said its open to an anchor investor for the unit, confirming earlier Bloomberg reports.

CS First Boston’s focus will be on North America, but for outside the continent it will keep a “capital-light” business to support global clients. It will be headquartered in New York, and Michael Klein, a current member of Credit Suisse’s board of directors is due to step down in order to become chief executive of CS First Boston. The transformation will take place over 2023 and 2024.

“It will be more global and broader than boutiques, more focused than bulge bracket players,” the bank said in its strategic presentation released on Thursday alongside its third-quarter earnings update.

The bank intends to reduce its European lending and capital markets activities and has slotted that business into the “capital release unit” it created to host assets it plans to wind down.

The rest of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, which consists of its trading activities, will remain with the bank and be tailored to equities, foreign exchange and rates trading as well as investor products for its wealth management, Swiss bank clients and certain institutional clients.

Third-quarter capital markets revenue plunged 90% from the prior year, driven by a difficult market for equity capital markets and leveraged finance activity. The bank also took a mark-to-market loss in leveraged finance of 120 million Swiss francs ($122 million) as volatile markets disrupted deals including the mammoth leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc.

The investment bank division had a 666 million francs pretax loss, and it has lost more than 5 billion francs since the start of last year. Trading revenue fell 38% from a year earlier.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.