(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s main trading business swung to a profit after two quarters of losses, as Switzerland’s second-largest lender emerged relatively unscathed from what rival UBS Group AG called one of the worst environments in recent history.

The bank said it’s “cautiously optimistic” about the second quarter as client confidence returns and positive momentum in March continues into April. The main trading unit posted a pretax profit of 282 million francs ($276 million), more than the 170 million francs in a company-compiled analyst estimate, and the Asia-Pacific trading business broke-even after two years of losses.

The result relieves the biggest headache for Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, whose tenure has been plagued by surprise trading losses. Thiam has pivoted the bank away from volatile investment banking and toward the more stable business of wealth management. With his three-year turnaround now complete, the CEO is promising more consistent returns and a share buyback of at least 1 billion francs this year.

The figures give the first detailed indication how European banks have fared at the start of the year. Sergio Ermotti, Thiam’s counterpart at UBS, has warned that the first quarter was “one of the worst” in recent history, pushing revenue at its investment bank down by a third.

Trading at all biggest Wall Street firms fell 14 percent on average in the quarter, driven by a 21 percent slump in equities, as clients remained on the sidelines after a tumultuous end to 2018 and as a U.S. government shutdown at the beginning of the year delayed some transactions. Still, with interest rates in the U.S. having recovered somewhat from their historic lows, many of the biggest U.S. banks received a boost from retail banking.

At Credit Suisse, revenue from fixed income trading rose almost 4 percent and equities trading increased 0.7 percent, when compared with figures reported a year earlier. About 60 percent of Credit Suisse’s trading revenue comes from fixed income, which performed better in the first quarter than equities.

Thiam has shrunk the trading unit, winding down areas such as distressed-debt trading after heavy losses early in his tenure. As a result, investment banking and private banking now contribute each roughly 40 percent to group revenue. While that’s down from three years ago, when almost half the bank’s business depended on investment banking, Credit Suisse remains more reliant on the business than UBS, where the securities unit accounted for a little more than a quarter of last year’s top line.

To make up for lost revenue, Thiam has expanded wealth management, particularly in Asia, where most of the world’s new millionaires and billionaires are minted. Wealthy clients added 9.6 billion francs in net new assets during the quarter.

Other highlights of the bank’s results:

1Q net revenue CHF5.39 billion, estimate CHF5.14 billion

1Q net income CHF749 million, estimate CHF717.2 million

1Q Swiss Universal Bank pretax profit CHF550 million, company-compiled estimate CHF550.0 million

1Q International Wealth Management pretax profit CHF523 million, company-compiled estimate CHF438.0 million

1Q Asia Pacific pretax profit CHF183 million, company-compiled estimate CHF162.0 million

1Q Investment Banking & Capital Markets pretax loss CHF93 million, company-compiled estimate loss CHF10.0 million

