(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it expects to post a first-quarter loss due to a $210 million (200 million Swiss francs) hit to revenues from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and an increase in legal provisions of approximately $632 million, according to statement on Wednesday.

The Zurich-based lender said its results, due next week, would be negatively affected by its exposure to the war in Ukraine both with respect to counterparties and credit risks, leading to a 200-million-franc revenue hit. It also will see total legal provisions increase by 600 million francs, to a total of 700 million francs for the quarter, related to developments in a number of legal cases more than a decade old.

Credit Suisse also warned of an approximate 350 million francs in losses related to a decreased in value of an 8.6% stake in Allfunds Group. The loss is expected to be offset by a recovery of 170 million francs in provisions related to Archegos and 160 million francs in real estate gains.

The bank also warned on lower activity in to its capital markets business. Credit Suisse will report first quarter earnings on April 26.

