(Bloomberg) -- A Credit Suisse Group AG banker accused of inappropriate behavior with an intern isn’t expected to face punishment after the allegations couldn’t be substantiated.

“Our investigation is wrapping up,” said Karina Byrne, a spokeswoman for the bank in New York. “After interviews with everyone who was there, we found that the serious allegations in the complaint were not substantiated.”

The senior banker, a managing director in the merger and acquisitions group, was accused of inappropriately touching an intern at a June 22 company social event that was attended by more than 20 people, news organizations including Bloomberg reported last week. The identity of the banker wasn’t disclosed.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sridhar Natarajan in New York at snatarajan15@bloomberg.net;Jan-Henrik Förster in Zurich at jforster20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Alan Goldstein

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.