(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG will pay $9 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations that it failed to disclose conflicts in thousands of research reports and mishandled customer reserves.

From 2006 through 2017, Credit Suisse issued more than 20,000 reports that contained inaccurate disclosures about potential conflicts, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said in a Thursday statement. The bank also failed to maintain possession of billions of dollars of excess margin securities it carried for clients, the brokerage regulator said.

