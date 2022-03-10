(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG signaled 848 million francs ($914 million) of net credit exposure to Russia at the end of last year and minimal exposure to sanctioned individuals within its wealth management operations, becoming the latest bank to give an update on its business after the Ukraine invasion.

The Zurich-based lender said the exposure includes derivatives and financing at the investment bank, trade finance at the Swiss business as well as lombard and other loans within private banking, according to a statement on Thursday. Credit Suisse also warned that short term increases in its trading and hedging businesses will be offset by lower capital market issuance and higher credit provisions.

European banks are seeking to reassure investors of the impact of even an outright nationalization of their assets in Russia after their stocks bore the brunt of the sell off in European equity markets. Many European lenders such as Deutsche Bank AG have been winding down their dealings in Russia over recent years. Credit Suisse and UBS are seen as banking many of the nation’s expatriate wealthy.

“We have reviewed our positions and believe that the bank’s exposure in relation to Russia is well-managed, with appropriate systems in place to address associated risks,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said in the statement. “As a matter of principle and policy, Credit Suisse applies all sanctions, in particular those issued by the EU, the United States and by Switzerland.”

The bank also flagged that its market risk exposure to Russia is “not significant.” Credit Suisse has an office in Moscow with approximately 125 employees working across wealth management and the investment bank. The firm said it has “planned for a number of potential scenarios,” without giving more details. Net assets held in the bank’s Russian operations were 195 million francs as of Dec. 31.

Wealthy Russians with links to President Vladimir Putin have seen their assets frozen across the world, while other rich bank clients who borrowed against Russian assets have to come up with more collateral after those securities plunged in value. Bloomberg reported previously that UBS and Credit Suisse Group AG are both triggering margin calls on some customers who use Russian bonds as collateral, after marking down the value of debt issued by the country and its corporations.

Earlier this week, UBS Group AG said it has about $200 million exposure to Russian assets that were used as collateral in loans to clients at its wealth unit. UBS also identified “a small number” of wealth management clients who have been sanctioned in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it said in its annual report, published Monday. Those clients had less than $10 million in total loans outstanding as of March 3.

(Adds details on Moscow office in fifth paragraph. An earlier version corrected the currency conversion.)

