(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it may face a significant loss in the first quarter related to the bank exiting positions related to a hedge fund client in the U.S.

The Swiss bank said that while it is too early to quantify the exact size of the loss, “it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results,” according to a statement on Monday.

The bank didn’t name the U.S. hedge fund. Earlier, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s also warned of a “significant” potential loss from an unnamed U.S. client. That related to the unwinding of trades by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.

