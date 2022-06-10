(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shares hovered near the lowest in at least three decades after State Street Corp. denied that it is interested in taking over the Swiss lender.

Shares fell as much as 6.3% to 6.18 Swiss francs, hovering close to the lowest level since data going back to 1989. State Street, which had earlier declined to comment on the merger, later changed tack to say that it’s not pursuing any acquisition or business combination with Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse shares have halved since the peak in March last year, hurt by major financial and reputational losses stemming from the troubles of its Greensill Finance funds and the Archegos hedge fund implosion.

Swiss finance blog Inside Paradeplatz on Wednesday sparked a 15% rally in Credit Suisse shares from an intraday low. But the boost didn’t last long as the shares got roiled Thursday after the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said he would not comment on the topic and dismissed the question as “stupid.”

What’s more, analysts were circumspect about the deal going through, questioning the logic of it given different business models and potentially strong regulatory hurdles.

Credit Suisse’s struggle to overcome its issues and move forward were very visible this week as an upbeat tone from one of its top executives on Tuesday was quickly overshadowed by another profit warning just one day later.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.