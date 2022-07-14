(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Axel Lehmann told the Financial Times he sees the future of the lender as an independent entity, amid speculation that a wave of scandals and a tumbling share price make it a takeover target.

“We have a 166-year old history and I’m a strong believer that as an independent company, alongside other large banks in Europe and in Switzerland, that’s the future of the bank.” Lehmann told the newspaper in a video interview that features in a documentary on the bank.

He acknowledged the scandals have taken a toll on the Zurich-based firm.

“We as an organization should have better monitored and controlled certain behaviors,” Lehmann said. “We are in a very challenging situation. Too many things have happened over the last couple of years. It’s not only about individual mistakes that have happened. That is something you need to address from a systemic perspective, from an organizational perspective.”

Nevertheless, he said he remains optimistic, arguing the bank can still attract talent. It’s a “a great franchise under pressure” but “with a lot of upside.”

