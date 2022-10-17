(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s head of foreign exchange sales told a jury he couldn’t see how traders would have been able to slip an agreement to rig currency markets that they cooked up in electronic chat rooms past salespeople at the bank, saying the banter struck him as “bravado” rather than a conspiracy.

Braden Howarth testified on Monday for the Swiss bank in a trial over a lawsuit filed by pension funds and other investors alleging that traders at Credit Suisse and 15 other banks worked together in online chat rooms to fix the bid-ask spreads for currency trades, resulting in greater profits.

Jurors have been shown numerous chat room transcripts that at times included what US District Judge Lorna Schofield characterized as “colorful language, course, insensitive or demeaning language.”

Howarth said spreads were “widely discussed” by traders because it was one way of determining liquidity, and that the bank often tightened spreads at the request of customers as it was trying to grow its foreign-exchange business and expand market share. That often led traders to lose money on a trade, he said.

“It was fairly common,” Howarth said. “You had to make an assessment on both sides of the market because FX was so competitive. It did happen fairly frequently.”

The spread didn’t really matter because customers cared more about prices, and clients often spoke with other dealers while trading, Howarth said.

“If we wanted to see more business with the customer, we would have to improve to get to this level of pricing,” Howarth said. “We would tighten a lot. We were really making this push to gain our market share. To do that we had to show much better pricing and we improved a lot.”

Howarth said he would have known if his traders had entered into an agreement to widen spreads because it would have lost the bank business.

“It was not possible in my opinion for that to happen without any impact on spreads,” he said. “We would have lost business to the street.”

Under questioning from lawyers for the plaintiffs, Howarth said he was surprised to see examples of chats between Credit Suisse traders and those at other banks where they seemed to be discussing whether or not to widen spreads -- including one conversation where participants were discussing the spread in yen currency pairs, which one trader characterized as “too tight.”

“Unless we all decide to make it wider,” another responded. “We have the power.”

Howarth said that any agreement between traders to widen spreads would have been a violation of bank policy, but that he viewed the discussions as simple puffery by aggressive traders.

“This is a surprise to me and I wonder if this is bravado, locker room banter,” Howarth said, adding that he didn’t think any agreement by a small group of traders could have an impact on the market. “I don’t think they could because the foreign exchange market is so big.”

A former head of the bank’s foreign-exchange business previously testified he “didn’t love it” when his traders participated in chat rooms with other banks, because of the inherent risk of communicating with competitors.

Credit Suisse is the only one of 16 banks to go to trial in the suit, which stems from activities from late 2007 through 2013. The other banks, including Citigroup Inc., UBS Group AG, Barclays Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings Plc and Deutsche Bank AG, agreed to pay $2.3 billion to settle claims against them in 2017.

Jurors in the trial, which began on Oct. 11, will determine whether there was an industry conspiracy to fix prices and, if so, whether Credit Suisse took part in it. If jurors find Credit Suisse conspired to fix prices, customers can pursue damages later in individual proceedings. The case could go to the jury as early as Wednesday.

The case is In Re Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates Antitrust Litigation, 13-cv-7789, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

