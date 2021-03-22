(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG received an extra antitrust charge sheet from the European Commission, which may delay efforts to conclude a lengthy probe into alleged collusion between foreign exchange traders at several banks.

European Union regulators and the Zurich-based bank confirmed the so-called supplementary statement of objections, which adds to earlier charges sent in July 2018. The Swiss lender continues to deny any wrongdoing.

“Credit Suisse continues to believe that it did not engage in any systemic conduct in the FX markets which violated the European Union’s competition rules, and is contesting the EC’s case.” the bank said in a statement.

The European Commission confirmed sending the objections as it “continues investigating past conduct in the forex spot trading market.” It declined to provide details since the case is ongoing.

EU regulators are still investigating Credit Suisse and potential collusion with other banks, years after other authorities meted out billions of dollars in fines in similar probes. The EU’s probe dates back to 2013.

A first set of banks, including Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., agreed to pay EU penalties of more than $1 billion in 2019.

EU officials are also probing banks over suspected cartels for euro-bond trading and supranational, sub-sovereign and agency debt securities trading.

Switzerland’s Competition Commission opened a probe in 2014 into possible currency manipulation by banks including Credit Suisse and that too continues. Regulators are also probing banks over suspected cartels for euro-bond trading and supranational, sub-sovereign and agency debt securities trading.

AWP reported the news earlier.

