(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam gave investors reason to stay with the bank through the end of its three-year restructuring after gains in the key wealth management business and Swiss bank helped offset continued weakness in trading.

While net new money slowed in the second quarter from the more than 14 billion francs ($14.2 billion) that Credit Suisse added in the first three months, profit was higher than expected and the Swiss Universal Bank -- which contains Credit Suisse’s local investment banking and wealth management clients -- beat estimates. The Global Markets business failed to benefit fully from the gains that boosted trading income at Wall Street rivals.

Thiam is entering the final straits of a three-year turnaround plan that included tapping shareholders for more than 10 billion francs of fresh capital, paring back trading in New York and London and focusing on managing money for the wealthy. The firm has slashed expenses and cut thousands of jobs, with Thiam pushing investors to stay with the bank through its restructuring when it says it’ll be in a position to start returning cash.

While analysts and observers have turned more optimistic on Credit Suisse since talking returns at last year’s investor day, the share-price performance has slumped. The bank’s shares have lost approximately a fifth of their value in the last four years, reflecting weak trading results, capital increases, a hefty fine to the U.S. department of justice for selling faulty mortgage securities and a tax write-down in the U.S.

Thiam, a former insurance executive, is betting on rising emerging-market affluence to help drive earnings in regions such as Asia and Latin America. The CEO is boosting collaboration between the firm’s wealth units and pared down trading businesses. He’s also putting deal-makers alongside private bankers in client meetings with the aim of devising financing ideas for their companies as well as topics such as their personal wealth and succession plans.

Credit Suisse net revenue of 5.6 billion francs beat analyst estimates, with the Swiss Universal bank doing better than expected on revenue and adjusted pre-tax profit. International wealth management had profit of 461 million francs, above expectations.

Credit Suisse’s Global Markets business, led by Brian Chin, has steadily become less important since the overhaul started as Thiam sought to lower the bank’s reliance on volatile-trading activities. The bank exited distressed-debt trading after heavy losses at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016 and has also slashed other areas such as trading of securitized products in Europe, while downsizing foreign-exchange and macro-trading.

