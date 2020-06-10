(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG gave a positive assessment of the second quarter to date, pointing to the recent boom in refinancing and clients seeking to trade and invest again after the easing of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are seeing across the market a significant pickup in capital markets activity,” Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said Wednesday at the Goldman Sachs European Financial Services conference, which is being held virtually. “There is a very high degree of appetite from our corporate customers to refinance themselves. To take on extra equity, or to refinance their debt.”

Credit Suisse navigated a turbulent start to the year, setting aside $1 billion in the first quarter to cover the impact of the coronavirus, the biggest such hit in more than a decade. The level of central bank intervention has helped improve the bank’s risk exposure by narrowing credit spreads while the recovery in energy prices is also reducing the risk of defaults.

Trades by clients in wealth management, known as transactional revenue, have been “at an increased level of activity” since the coronavirus began, which have more than compensated for lower recurring revenue related to the slump in assets under management, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein said at the same event.

“Immediately after the market started to turn we started to have a lot of inquiries from clients who want to reinvest, who saw upside in equity markets, who even want to put some incremental leverage on,” he said, adding that the bank is seeing increased client engagement.

