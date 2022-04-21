(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is losing one of its top capital markets bankers.

Anthony Kontoleon, global head of equity capital markets syndicate, is leaving the firm to pursue other opportunities, according to people familiar with the matter. He will take time off before figuring out his next move, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Representatives for Kontoleon and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Kontoleon, a managing director, had been at Credit Suisse for nearly 28 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was promoted to head of ECM syndicate for the Americas in 2012 and started leading the global practice in 2015.

He has worked on high-profile IPOs including listings of Google, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Shopify Inc., Snap Inc. and Zoom Technologies Inc., LinkedIn shows.

