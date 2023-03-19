(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG will go ahead with a Hong Kong investment conference this week even after it was taken over by its fiercest Swiss rival after a turbulent week.

A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed that the Asian investment conference in Hong Kong will go ahead and be hosted by Neil Hosie, the firm’s global head of equities. The event will continue to run from Tuesday to Thursday.

UBS Group AG over the weekend agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a historic, government-brokered deal aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that had started to spread across global financial markets.

The Swiss lender has since sought to calm staff, telling them there is no immediate impact on their clients and day-to-day working operations, with global offices and branches remaining open.

Chairman Axel Lehmann and Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner, who were both scheduled to speak, will not be in Hong Kong for the event. The conference will be open to clients but media sessions have been canceled.

