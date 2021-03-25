(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s probe into dealings with failed startup lender Greensill Capital is examining the role of executive board members including Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Directors are reviewing the way in which supply chain finance funds were sold to investors, including its own wealth management clients, and how the bank managed conflicts of interest and a business relationship with Lex Greensill that spanned three divisions, one of the people said. The bank has reactivated a special crisis committee -- led by chairman Urs Rohner and the heads of the audit and risk committees -- to oversee the issues surrounding Greensill, according to its annual report.

The Swiss bank is contending with the worst crisis since a spying scandal a year ago, after it was forced to suspend $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds managed with Greensill over concerns about their valuation. As the fallout deepens, the bank is grappling with litigation threats from investors, potential financial losses and regulatory scrutiny. Earlier this month, the bank replaced asset management head Eric Varvel from his position, replacing him with ex-UBS Group AG executive Ulrich Koerner.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

Executives are cooperating with investigators and there’s so far no evidence to suggest Gottstein took actions that would threaten his position, one of the people said. Still, the board is concerned about the potential losses in the funds and consequences, including the threat of being sued by investors, the person said.

The board’s investigation will determine whether there were shortcomings in defense lines, but it is too early to talk about what the results might be, or who else could be held responsible after Varvel’s replacement, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that aired earlier this week.

“I am actually quite confident that we will come out stronger from this episode,” he said. “It is a learning process.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.