(Bloomberg) -- It’s the $4 billion question. Or $9 billion, depending on who’s estimating.

How Credit Suisse Group AG will finance a reshaping that will win back investors’ confidence -- and what that figure is -- is the biggest of many unknowns hanging over the bank in the final days before its plan is unveiled.

What’s confirmed is that Credit Suisse is looking for a buyer for all or part of its lucrative but capital-intensive securitized products group, and that it’s trying to sell an almost 200-year-old luxury hotel in the heart of Zurich. It’s also made a couple of other disposals, including selling its stake in fintech Allfunds Group Plc.

Beyond that, much is uncertain. Analysts are split on whether asset sales will be enough to cover the tab, or whether the Swiss firm will have to turn to investors that it’s already tapped for $12 billion since embarking on the first in a series of turnaround efforts in 2015. Citigroup Inc. analysts say a $4 billion capital raise is priced into the shares.

The bank’s executives, led by Ulrich Koerner, are scouring every corner of the business to see what could be sold, from Latin American wealth businesses and the bank’s US asset management operations to big chunks of the investment bank. But what units will ultimately find a buyer and how -- a full or partial sale, a spinoff or buyout -- and whether that will be enough to stave off a damaging rights issue is unclear with less than a week before the bank’s strategy announcement.

And even a capital injection could take different forms. Finding an investor to put money directly into a spun-off investment bank is one option it’s weighed. A share sale would be painfully dilutive at current prices, and Credit Suisse is also considering the issuance of preferred shares or convertible bonds, an instrument it already used last year. The firm has lined up banks including Royal Bank of Canada and Morgan Stanley to help.

“A capital ‘hole’ of 6 billion francs needs to be plugged in order to restructure operations, absorb regulatory requirements, support growth and buffer against the unknown,” analysts at KBW including Tom Hallett wrote in a note. “We do not believe this is possible purely through asset sales, particularly in the current environment.”

Estimates how much capital Credit Suisse needs vary. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Chris Hallam argue the Zurich-based firm needs to plug a gap of at least 4 billion francs, but the amount could rise to twice that much by 2024. Jefferies analyst Flora Bocahut said Credit Suisse needs to build about 9 billion francs in the next two-to-three years, though she expects it to prioritize asset disposals.

A spokesman for the bank said Credit Suisse will update the market further on its strategic plans when it reports third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

A capital increase, which the bank is exploring under the name “Project Ghana,” could come after the formal restructuring announcement on Oct. 27, people familiar with the matter have said. If it were to pull the trigger, Credit Suisse would likely seek at least $2 billion to cover restructuring and any operating losses over the next couple of years, they said.

Credit Suisse has already reached out to the Qatar Investment Authority and others to gauge interest in a potential capital injection, people familiar with the matter have said. The firm has long counted on wealthy Middle Eastern investors as top shareholders. The QIA also participated in Credit Suisse’s approximately $2 billion convertible notes issuance last year, when it was reeling from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management.

Other Middle Eastern funds, such as Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, are weighing whether to put money into Credit Suisse’s investment banking arm or other businesses, the people said. The bank has been exploring a spinoff of its advisory and investment banking operations, and possibly reviving the First Boston name. Michael Klein, a board member who is well connected in Saudi Arabia, is helping spearhead the plan to find external money for that business.

The bank is also looking for outside investors to help fund its structured products group, a part of the investment bank that packages and trades securities backed by mortgages and other assets. The business, which employs about $20 billion in risk-weighted assets and roughly $75 billion of leverage exposure, has attracted a number of suitors. A sale could lead to the release of regulatory capital and potentially some cash proceeds.

A sale of its US asset management operations would also bring in cash, and it would likely be easy to pull off. The business, which includes a platform for investing in collateralized loan obligations, could draw interest from private equity firms or other asset managers, Bloomberg has reported. The bank has said that the Americas account for 146 billion francs of its assets under management.

Then there’s the storied hotel formerly known as the Savoy Hotel Baur en Ville in Zurich that Credit Suisse owns. It’s currently undergoing extensive renovations and scheduled to reopen in 2024 as Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich. Credit Suisse has said it’s looking for a buyer. Swiss finance blog Inside Paradeplatz estimated it could be worth around 400 million francs.

The bank already agreed to sell its global trust business for an undisclosed amount and this week exited its stake in Allfunds, for gross proceeds of 334 million euros.

